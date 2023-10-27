Fortnite has added Alan Wake into the game, as part of the new ‘Waking Nightmare’ bundle. The new Alan Wake-themed items, as well as an Alan Wake outfit are available to download now. Just head on over to the Item Shop.

Fortnite is currently running its Fortnitemares 2023 event, adding in iconic horror-themed characters like Michael Myers, Jack Skellington and yes, Alan Wake. There’s been changes to the battle royale game‘s map as well, with lootable candy buckets that drop consumables peppered at named locations. Ghostly specters can also be found lurking in the shadows, and may even point you to buried treasure.

The ‘Waking Nightmare’ bundle can be purchased in the Item Shop for 1,800 V-Bucks, and includes the Alan Wake outfit as well as the Alan’s Messenger Bag Back Bling, the Dark Place Lamp pickaxe, and the Dark Place wrap (reactive) for your weapons.

The new Alan Wake items have been released in Fortnite to coincide with the release of Alan Wake 2. We called the game a ‘new horror classic’ in our Alan Wake 2 review. Players who pre-ordered the game before October 27 had already unlocked the ‘Waking Nightmare’ bundle, so today’s release marks its first availability for all Fortnite players.

So there you have it, you can now rack up kills as everyone’s favorite troubled writer, Alan Wake. For more on Fortnite, be sure to check out our look at the 50 best Fortnite skins. If you’re planning on jumping into Alan Wake 2 this weekend, you should check out the Alan Wake prequel that’s currently playable in Fortnite, and then head on over to our picks for the best Alan Wake 2 settings for max fps and performance.