I have videogames to thank for introducing me to Avenged Sevenfold, so it only seems right for the American heavy metal icons to make their way to gaming’s biggest and most popular multiplayer sandbox, Fortnite. In a teasing post on social media, A7X reveals that it’s the latest musical sensation set to join the battle royale game and general social hangout simulator, following the reveal of three Fortnite Eminem skins earlier this week.

The list of Fortnite collabs stretches beyond belief, with the likes of Ahsoka Tano (of Star Wars fame), Alan Wake, Jack Skellington, Michael Myers, F1 driver Lewis Hamilton, Eleven from Stranger Things, and the trio of Invincible, Omni-Man, and Atom Eve all recently added and now to be found dropping into the Fortnite 4 Season OG map. Now, one of the best battle royale games on PC is bringing Avenged Sevenfold into the mix.

While their debut album launched in 2001, it was the 2005 City of Evil that really broke Avenged Sevenfold into mainstream success. That’s where I first encountered them, courtesy of lead track Beast and the Harlot, which was featured on the Burnout Revenge and Guitar Hero 2 soundtracks. And yes, before you ask, just thinking about the fact that’s now a full eighteen years ago has turned me into dust.

With the band’s eighth album Life is But a Dream releasing in June 2023, they’re still very much going strong today. And now in a not-too-cryptic social media post shared to X/Twitter, the band reveals that it’s on the way to Epic’s world-beating game, with a 26-second clip of a character sweeping the floor in Fornite next to the band’s winged skull logo while the song (D)eath, from their latest album, plays in the background.

An accompanying message simply reads, “…soon.” No date for now then, but things move fast in the world of Fortnite, so it may indeed be rather soon. I’m curious to see exactly what we’ll get – will we see the band themselves make an appearance, or will it be their music or various related accessories that lead the way? Regardless, I can’t wait to check it out. It’s certainly a strong follow-up to the new Fortnite Eminem skins arriving next week.

While we wait for those, make sure you’re using the best Fornite Chapter 4 weapons and take a look through the best Fortnite skins for plenty more of the coolest looks. We’ve even rounded up even more of the best free PC games for you to check out.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides.