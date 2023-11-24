Fortnite is currently building up to a full-blown Eminem takeover, with three skins based on the legendary rapper coming next week. The three skins span Eminem's career so far, and there's even an event-exclusive variant for players to earn at the end of this season.

Epic Games will add three Eminem skins to the battle royale game‘s Item Shop on November 29 at 7PM ET / 4PM PT / 12AM GMT (November 30). Fortnite players can already check out Eminem songs on the in-game radio as well, and there’s more to come in the future. To mark the end of the ongoing Fortnite OG season, there will be a live-event called The Big Bang. This will include a performance from Eminem, and a a way to earn an exclusive variant of the Eminem Marshall Never More outfit.

If you attend The Big Bang event you’ll unlock the Marshall Magma style for the Marshall Never More outfit. You can check this out in the image below.

Fortnite is currently running its Chapter 4 Season OG event, which takes players back to Chapter 1. The map and meta has been changing each week, adding in new POIs, and vehicles like planes and Quad Bikes. The most recent and final update added Jetpacks and the Baller, which will no doubt keep players busy until the next season of Fortnite comes out.

That’s when you’ll be able to pick up three new Eminem skins in Fortnite. For more on the game be sure to check out our picks for the 50 best Fortnite skins to use in-game. Elsewhere, there’s one final look at the Fortnite OG map, including how to find Hot Spots.

