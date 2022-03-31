How to recover the missing Fortnite battle bus plans

Want to know where to recover the missing Fortnite battle bus plans? As part of the second week of resistance challenges to fight back against the Imagined Order in Fortnite, you need to find the schematics for a new, hardier battle bus. These challenges begin by establishing communications with an uplink in specific spots on the map.
In addition to recovering the missing Fortnite battle bus plans, this week’s other resistance challenges ask you to fuel up a car and take it out for a test drive. You’ll also need to seek out one of the many Fortnite tank locations to steal its armour plating and hijack one of these armoured juggernauts to bring back to the Seven.
To help you finish the first part of this week’s resistance challenges quickly, we have all of the Fortnite battle bus plans locations you can head to once you activate the communications link. After you complete the first week of Resistance challenges, you only need to start one communications link and collect one of the three missing battle bus plans in any area to complete the challenge.
Fortnite missing battle bus plans locations
Here are all of the locations to recover the missing Fortnite battle bus plans:
Coney Crossroads
- At the reception of the building opposite the ice cream shop
- Between the two army beds outside of the ice cream shop
- By the counter inside the ice cream shop
Daily Bugle
- Near a barricade outside of the Daily Bugle
- By the reception desk in the Daily Bugle building
- Inside the car park at the back of the Daily Bugle
Condo Canyon
- In the small plaza on the western side of Condo Canyon
- Inside the garage in the northeast corner of Condo Canyon
- By a swimming pool in the northeast corner of Condo Canyon
That’s all you need to know about recovering the missing Fortnite battle bus plans. With the new season still relatively fresh in all our minds, it’s worth checking out the changes to the Fortnite map and learning how to use the new Fortnite Tactical slide. We also have a guide on all of the Fortnite Omni Chips locations so you can customise your Omni Sword.