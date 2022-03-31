How to recover the missing Fortnite battle bus plans

Want to know where to recover the missing Fortnite battle bus plans? As part of the second week of resistance challenges to fight back against the Imagined Order in Fortnite, you need to find the schematics for a new, hardier battle bus. These challenges begin by establishing communications with an uplink in specific spots on the map.

In addition to recovering the missing Fortnite battle bus plans, this week’s other resistance challenges ask you to fuel up a car and take it out for a test drive. You’ll also need to seek out one of the many Fortnite tank locations to steal its armour plating and hijack one of these armoured juggernauts to bring back to the Seven.

To help you finish the first part of this week’s resistance challenges quickly, we have all of the Fortnite battle bus plans locations you can head to once you activate the communications link. After you complete the first week of Resistance challenges, you only need to start one communications link and collect one of the three missing battle bus plans in any area to complete the challenge.

Fortnite missing battle bus plans locations

Here are all of the locations to recover the missing Fortnite battle bus plans:

Coney Crossroads

At the reception of the building opposite the ice cream shop

Between the two army beds outside of the ice cream shop

By the counter inside the ice cream shop

Daily Bugle

Near a barricade outside of the Daily Bugle

outside of the Daily Bugle By the reception desk in the Daily Bugle building

in the Daily Bugle building Inside the car park at the back of the Daily Bugle

Condo Canyon

In the small plaza on the western side of Condo Canyon

of Condo Canyon Inside the garage in the northeast corner of Condo Canyon

of Condo Canyon By a swimming pool in the northeast corner of Condo Canyon

