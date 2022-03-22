Fortnite tanks: locations and how to destroy

Want to know where to find and how to use Fortnite tanks? Chapter 3 Season 2 is all about the full-scale Imagined Order invasion. They mean business, bringing an arsenal of new technology to the battle royale game, including siege cannons and airships. They’ve also got tanks, a new type of vehicle capable of unleashing salvos of high-velocity shells. To make matters worse, we’re prevented from building structures – at least for the time being – so any opponent driving a tank is a deadly adversary.

So where do Tanks spawn in Fortnite, and how do you destroy them? The tank spawn locations are easy to find throughout the Fortnite map, and the best place to look for them is inside territory controlled by the Imagined Order, within the red lines. Once you’ve found a tank, you’ll want to know how to use it; the UI that appears when you enter the tank is slightly confusing at first, and it’ll take some time to get used to.

If you’re having trouble controlling a Fortnite tank, you’ve come to the right place. We jumped into the hot seat to get to grips with the Fortnite tank’s controls, so think of us as your driving instructor for these colossal war machines. We’ll also tell you how to eliminate an opponent driving a tank to level the playing field as quickly as possible.

Fortnite Tank locations

Fortnite tanks spawn in named areas controlled by the Imagined Order, which will change throughout the season. Here are all of the current Fortnite tank spawn locations:

Commander Cavern

The Fortress

Tilted Towers

Rocky Reels

Condo Canyon

The Daily Bugle

Coney Crossroads

Fortnite tank controls

Driving the tank itself isn’t too difficult; tanks act a lot like other vehicles in the game, so if you’ve ever driven a car in Fortnite, you’ll be right at home moving this hunk of metal. It also comes with a boost, though this drains fuel quickly, much like the Whiplash race car. The two bars on the right of the tank’s HUD show you how fast you are going and how much fuel the tank has left.

On the bottom right of the screen, you’ll see an image of the tank. This updates in real-time and shows your turret’s position in relation to the rest of the chassis. This image also shows the damage each section of your tank has taken. This is important to keep track of, as when an enemy destroys your hatch you are vulnerable to enemy fire.

The two bars on the left of the HUD help you angle your turret. If the bar labelled ‘angle’ is at zero degrees, it is horizontal. You can use the mouse to aim the turret wherever you want, but it takes a short time to get into position. The other bar on the left, labelled ‘meters’, shows you how far your shot will go when you fire it. This bar is handy for many reasons, not least of which is it ensures that when you open fire, you won’t accidentally strike the ground in front of you. It may be a bit hard to aim while going up or down hills, but as long as you point the white circle generally in the direction of your opponents, your shots should hit your intended target.

To help you spot opponents hiding behind cover, you can hold the right mouse button to aim through the thermal targeting camera. The camera acts like a scope on a thermal weapon: enemies and hostile targets show up in white.

You can also switch seats to use the gun turret at the top of the tank by pressing the Left Ctrl button. This heavy machine gun can overheat, but it does a lot of damage quickly. However, operating the gun will leave you exposed and unable to drive the tank. There are also seats on top of the tank for other team members if you’re playing trios and squad modes.

How to fight a Fortnite tank

Tanks are, by design, durable vehicles that you can’t destroy quickly. Thankfully, they have a weak spot that you can destroy to expose the driver. There is a small hatch at the front of the tank, just underneath the tank’s turret. When you destroy this hatch, the driver is vulnerable. A new makeshift hatch will appear after a short time, so make sure you take out the driver while you can.

You can also shoot at the two panels at the back of the tank to disable it by overheating the engine or destroying the tank’s tracks to hamper its mobility. Finally, if you have some remote explosives, throwing one onto the tank and detonating it will deal a considerable amount of damage.

And that’s everything you need to know about Fortnite tanks. We have details on how to get free Fortnite V-bucks if you want to get the new battle pass for Chapter 3 Season 2 to get the new Fortnite skins and gain access to the Fortnite Omni chip locations challenges.