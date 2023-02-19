New Fortnite BriteStar skin might have secret Marvel comics link

The new Fortnite BriteStar and Sam Wilson Captain America cosmetics are here in the battle royale game as part of the wait for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2, and one skin, in particular, is a sneaky reference to a Marvel comics character of a similar name. While we’ve already seen Steve Regors Captain America come to the game, this is the first good look we’ve had at the MCU Sam Wilson Captain America suit.

If these new skins see you jumping back into the game, you’ll want to check out our Fortnite tips and tricks breakdown to help you get the upper hand. In the meantime, you can either get Sam Wilson Captain America and BriteStar separately or buy both in one bundle instead.

The bundle costs 2,600 Fortnite V-Bucks, while Captain America is 2,000 and BriteStar is 1,800. If you buy the bundle you also get an exclusive loading screen, which you can see below. You also get some accessories with each Fortnite skin, which we’ve also listed below.

Fortnite Sam Wilson Captain America

Cap’s Shield BackBling

EXO-7 Falcon Wings Glider

Cap’s Shield Harvesting Tool

Fortnite BriteStar

Brite’s Shield BackBling

Brite’s Shield Harvesting Tool

It’s currently unclear how long both Fortnite skins will be in the item shop for, but Marvel says the Sam Wilson Captain America set will be there for a “limited time.”

While not confirmed, the original character skin of Fortnite BriteStar appears to be a reference to Marvel Comics Bright Star, a spin on Captain America that hasn’t appeared in the MCU as of writing. It’s not confirmed if BriteStar takes inspiration from Bright Star, but the Captain America influences of both seem to make as much pretty obvious.

If you’re jumping back into the Epic Games battle royale, you’ll want to take a look at our breakdown of the current Fortnite map, and a look at all the new Fortnite weapons as well.