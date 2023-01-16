Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 release date speculation and leaks

Want to know everything about the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 release date? Now a fragmented husk of its former self, the island was destroyed following the invasion of The Nothing and their Chrome herald. It seems that, for now, at least, relative peace has returned. However, the map wasn’t the only thing to change, with new mechanics altering how to win the game.

If Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 is anything like the free PC game’s current season, then get ready for some game-changing new mechanics, such as Fortnite augments that give players perks in the heat of battle. Of course, you can also ride Fortnite dirt bikes, slurp on Fortnite Slap Juice, and open Fortnite Oathbound chests for all the current game-breaking weapons.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 release date speculation

The Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 release date is around March 10, 2023. This new season arrives on a Monday, which is generally when new seasons begin, and the date is based on the fact the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 battle pass lasts until March 10.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 leaks and changes

So far, there hasn’t been much to go off for Chapter 4 Season 2 leaks. This is because, generally whenever there is a leak, it’s for a new feature coming to the current season and rarely will you see anything appear this far out.

One source of hints from recent patches has been Epic Games founder and CEO Tim Sweeney, who occasionally tweets cryptic clues about upcoming seasons. So far, all we’ve heard from him is a tweet that says, “Next year on iOS!”. This follows the battle royale game being removed from Apple’s app store and a subsequent lawsuit filed against the multi-million dollar corporation. This lawsuit has now ended, but in response to the filing, Sweeney tweeted that “Fortnite will return to the iOS App Store when and where Epic can offer in-app payment in fair competition with Apple in-app payment, passing along the savings to consumers.” It’s currently unknown if an agreement has been reached since the September 2021 ruling.

Sadly though, there just isn’t any Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 details to go off right now. That said, the current season is in full swing and has plenty of new features. Catch up on the latest changes to the Fortnite weapons roster and alterations to the Fortnite map to get the edge on the competition.