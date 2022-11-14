Fortnite Chapter 3 map to have surprise ending with “Fracture” event

With the Fortnite Chapter 3 release date coming less than a year ago, Epic Games has already announced when the battle royale game’s current iteration of the map will end, and likely when Fortnite Chapter 4 will start. Apart from a Fortnite Chapter 4 release date and a name nothing has been revealed about how the game mechanics and map will change, but that hasn’t stopped the train from departing from speculation station.

Called Fortnite Fracture, the Chapter 3 finale event will take place on December 3 at 4PM ET / 1PM PT / 9PM GMT, with Fortnite Chapter 4 likely starting on December 4 or incredibly soon after that.

This means that Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 will be the end of the current iteration of the Fortnite map, with many players speculating as to what the new map will look like, and linking this into the Fracture event.

Some think Chapter 4 will mix the maps of Chapters 2 and 3, with the “Fracture” referring to some sort of temporal anomaly that causes a mix of the highlights across the game. Chapter 1 may be included in this but as many point out, it was sucked into the zero point and redistributed as part of Chapters 2 and 3, so storyline-wise it doesn’t make all that much sense.

That said, there’s always some massive event that players can be a part of when a Fortnite Chapter ends, like a black hole or an entire island flipping, so expect some sort of colossal spectacle on December 3 either way. To me, Fracture implies that the island will break apart in some form or fashion, but how Epic Games does this, and what causes the reforming, remains to be seen. Perhaps Fortnite Chapter 4 will see multiple smaller islands as the one map?

We can expect more on the event from Epic Games closer to the end of Fortnite Chapter 3, so for now it’s just time to speculate about what will happen to the island.

The end of this Chapter might not come as a surprise to some, as the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 battle pass was to be cut short by just one day. Originally many thought this was to lead into Season 5, but now it’s clear that Fortnite Chapter 4 is on the horizon.

Despite the end creeping up on us, this is a good time to check out some of the best Fortnite island codes, or perhaps find all the Fortnite Whiplash locations.