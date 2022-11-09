Fortnite battle pass for chapter 3 season 4 mysteriously cut short

Fortnite battle pass for chapter 3 season 4 is apparently, mysteriously cut short, at least according to a new Fortnite leak, as the Epic battle royale game motors towards Fortnite chapter 3 season 5.

This season has definitely been fun for a lot of good reasons including weapons like the Evochrome range, items like Chrome, and cool skins like Black Adam. It’s been fun to jump in and mess around with all of the new toys, but a lot of people are looking forward to Fortnite chapter 3 season 5. In what could be considered good news for those people, but bad news for those who want an extra day, it seems this season will be ending one day early.

Images from the Fortnite battle pass menu seem to show that the end date for chapter 3 season 4 has been edited from the original December 3 back to December 2. Though we are still waiting for official confirmation from Epic as to whether the battle pass will conclude a day early, this is a decent warning sign to get any seasonal challenges completed that you still have outstanding. Check out the very bottom of this image, captured by Fortnite content creator Jolan, to see what appears to be the altered date.

This could be a completely innocuous change. Perhaps season 5 is simply going to be one day longer to account for something, or maybe there’s a particularly large update coming, and the downtime will be longer than usual. The only thing we can think of is that this might be linked to Creative 2.0 and potential changes to the best Fortnite creative codes.

