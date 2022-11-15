Fortnite battle royale modes now include Rocket League cars as the Epic Games multiplayer hit transforms the dynamics of the Fortnite map ahead of the chapter 3 season 5 release date.

Well, we thought it was ahead of the new season, but it turns out we’re rapidly approaching the end of Fortnite chapter 3, thanks to an announcement from Epic yesterday stating the end of this season is also the end of this chapter thanks to an event called Fracture.

We don’t know a huge amount of what’s next for Fortnite, but we do know that we’ve still got a little over two weeks left of Fortnite chapter 3 season 4, so we might as well make the most of it. It seems that Epic thinks it’s best to enjoy things while they’re here too, because the latest update changes up the battle royale modes a fair bit.

The V22.40 update has just been released, and it sees a tweaked version of Rocket League’s Octane coming into the battle royale and Zero Build modes. This version of the car has been balanced for these modes but still seems as though it has more or less full functionality, which should make for some entertaining matches. It might not quite feel the same as it does in some of the Fortnite Rocket League maps, but that’s okay. That’s not all though, as the Grapple Glider is back once again, and Big Battle has returned too.

Both the Rocket League car and the Grapple Glider will allow for more aerial movement. The Octane is a little trickier to control for most players though, so you’re more likely to see it boosting around wildly and driving on walls randomly than travelling through the sky. If you do see it flying, you can assume whoever’s driving plays a lot of Rocket League as well.

Good movement is a huge part of what makes battle royale games so satisfying, so seeing this new update focus on ways to get around the new Fortnite map is reassuring. If you’re worried about how you’ll face down these new aerial threats, we recommend having a look at our Fortnite tips and tricks for some good foundational advice.