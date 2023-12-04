Fortnite codes December 2023

What are the active Fortnite codes? It’s been some time since we’ve had a random code distribution for Fortnite, but at the beginning of Chapter 5, we got a new redeemable item exclusive to the first 25 million people who use it. Naturally, people are scrambling to determine how to redeem it and get the Nanner Ringer emote.

So, in order to redeem the freebies for the battle royale game, you’ll need to follow some specific instructions, which we have a detailed guide on below. While you’re here, you might as well check out the brand new Fortnite map to see all the significant changes and the currently available Fortnite weapons you can now use in-game.

New Fortnite codes

Here are all the current Fortnite codes:

BANANNANANANA – Nanner Ringer emote (limited to first 25 million redemptions)

Expired codes

As far as we know, there are no expired codes that were universally released like the one above. However, the code redemption page allowed players to get free DC character skins as part of the partnership of the Fortnite comic book series. These codes were individualized and, therefore, impossible to list here.

How to redeem Fortnite codes

To redeem Fortnite codes, you need to do the following:

Go to the Fortnite code redeem website.

Log into your Epic Games Store account.

Type your code in the Enter Access Code box and click the Redeem button.

If successful, you’ll get a prompt highlighting the item and asking you to confirm if you’d like to add it to your account. Click Activate to do this.

After confirming, open Fortnite and claim your free swag on login.

How to get more Fortnite codes

The most efficient way to get more Fortnite codes is to wait until we update this guide. We can do the detective work, so you only need to redeem the string of semi-random letters and numbers into the Fortnite code redeem website.

However, if you’d instead find them yourself, we recommend watching both official X (formerly Twitter) feeds, namely the Fortnite or Fortnite Status accounts. Alternatively, there are a few Fortnite data miners worth following on X, such as HYPEX, iFireMonkey, and ShiinaBR, as they tend to get the scoop on everything ahead of time.

One important thing to note is that it’s extremely unlikely that the codes you can redeem will be for Fortnite free V-bucks. This is because the codes for V-bucks are entered via a different method. If you do happen to see someone offering free V-bucks codes, you can probably assume this is a scam.

Those are all the active Fortnite codes. While you’re here, we have a roundup of everything that was leaked ahead of the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 release date, and we’ll be keeping an eye on the latest developments as the season continues, especially any freebies that Epic Games releases.