Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 release date and latest news

When is the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 release date? As we near the conclusion of Season OG, where the loopers returned to the classic map where the story started, it’s time to look to the future, and all the indications seem to hint that we’re heading into a brand new chapter.

So some significant changes are coming to the battle royale game, not least of which a brand new Fortnite map and various new Fortnite weapons that will likely debut during the following season. As we venture into yet another new Fortnite chapter, let’s see what’s been confirmed, including the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 release date, features coming to the new season, and the list of competitive cups.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 release date

The Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 release date is Sunday, December 3, 2023. The beginning and end of every Fortnite season is displayed in the game’s current battle pass.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 begins the day after the Big Bang Fortnite live event, which takes place the day before. The official details from Epic Games state that those who wish to participate can load the game 30 minutes before the event and that the event itself is playable with squads of up to four players.

The official Eminem collab will be at the tail end of Chapter 4 Season OG, including three of the rapper’s more iconic outfits from his decades-long career, but the skins will also feature at the start of Chapter 5 Season 1. Eminem will also appear as part of the Big Bang event on December 2, and Epic Games will give an exclusive skin variant to those who play it.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 features

According to iFireMonkey, all players who complete a ranked quest before the end of Fortnite Season OG will receive The Competitor’s Time Brella glider skin at the beginning of Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1.

However, the biggest news, as mentioned by HYPEX on X, formerly known as Twitter, is that there will be an official collaboration between Fortnite and Lego on December 7, 2023. This will include playing as a Lego character, using Lego items, mine props, and having an HP and Energy system.

HYPEX also reported on an upcoming Fortnite music mode (found by @itsUnreleased). This will allow players to let down their hair and play along with classic tunes such as Toto’s Africa, Alice Cooper’s Poison, and more modern hits, including Lady Gaga’s Pokerface.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 competitive cups

Competitive Fortnite will also see several competitions over the next few months. These include the following:

Zero Build Victory Cash Cup (Duos) – must be gold or higher in Zero Build Ranked.

(Duos) – must be gold or higher in Zero Build Ranked. Victory Cash Cup (Solo) – must be gold or higher in Battle Royale Ranked.

(Solo) – must be gold or higher in Battle Royale Ranked. Mix-Up Monday (Duos)

(Duos) Mix-Up Mondays Zero Build (Duos)

(Duos) Zero Build Console Cash Cup (Duos) – must be platinum or higher in Zero Build Ranked and must play on a console.

(Duos) – must be platinum or higher in Zero Build Ranked and must play on a console. Console Cash Cup (Duos) – – must be platinum or higher in Battle Royale Ranked and must play on a console.

(Duos) – – must be platinum or higher in Battle Royale Ranked and must play on a console. Zero Build Cash Cup (Duos) – must be gold or higher in Zero Build Ranked.

(Duos) – must be gold or higher in Zero Build Ranked. Cash Cup (Duos) – must be gold or higher in Battle Royale Ranked.

And that’s everything we know about the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 release date and news. Be sure to check out our picks for the 50 best Fortnite skins you can wear in-game to see if they are available in the shop.