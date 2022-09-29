Fortnite concert brings Aya Nakamura to the battle royale game

A Fortnite concert is one of the coolest things you can witness in gaming. No other game does crossovers quite like this battle royale game, and the concerts are often the crowning jewel on this actually enjoyable take on the metaverse, especially when they invovle Aya Nakamura.

Chapter 3 season 4 has brought in a lot of cool new features like the EvoChrome weapons and some other fun new Fortnite weapons, but Fortnite transcended the idea of what a game should be ages ago. That’s why it’s not surprising to see real-life people in the game as skins, or even to see them creating a Fortnite Discord quest line. It’s also why the concerts are so much fun.

Aya Nakamura, the French-Malian singer known for the hit “Djadja”, is the next performer in the Fortnite Soundwave Series, which means you’ll be able to enjoy a special experience in the game tailored around her and a setlist. It’s a great chance to become familiar with the artist, and even better if you’re already a fan.

You’ll be able to tune into the experience as of October 6 from 12PM ET by using the island code 3500-0540-0065. This’ll plonk you and a bunch of other people into the experience, and from there all you’ll have to do is enjoy the vibes together. The experience itself will actually repeat constantly for 72 hours too, so you don’t have to worry about being fashionably late.

If you’re only here for the shooting of the guns, then make sure you read up on our Fortnite tips and tricks before jumping into the new Fortnite map. It’ll just give you a better chance of surviving.