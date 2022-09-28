Fortnite Discord quests are here for free battle royale loot

Fortnite Discord quests are just another new way to earn some free loot in the battle royale game. Most quests are in-game and have you killing opponents or doing specific emotes in specific places, but every so often Epic gives us all some quests to take care of in real life.

If you’re already fairly deep into Fortnite chapter 3 season 4, then it’s possible you’re ahead of the game when it comes to the normal quests. You’ve probably already found all of the Fortnite NPC locations too, not to mention become a master of the somewhat unsettling EvoChrome weapons. If that’s the case, then having another bout of things to do should be welcome news.

These Fortnite Discord quests are going on to help celebrate the arrival of the new season, and they run until October 2 at 5:59 pm ET, which means you’ve basically got until the end of the weekend to get them done. Completing six of these tasks will award you a Chrome-ified Reality Tree Banner Icon, a Banana Flip Loading Screen, and most excitingly, a Chrome Flow Wrap. So they’re definitely worth doing if you like the Chrome drip.

All you need to do is head over to the official Fortnite Discord server, read through the announcement in the Paradise Discord Quest channel, then click the “Start” button and follow along with the instructions and complete the assigned tasks. You can find out all the nitty gritty details on the Epic blog, which has links to all of the relevant Discord servers too.

If you’ve yet to hop into Fortnite chapter 3 season 4, then we’ve got everything you need to know about the Fortnite map, and the lowdown on the new Fortnite weapons as well.