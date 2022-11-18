Fortnite Creative device makes battle royale class creation way easier

A new Fortnite Creative device is designed to make creating custom classes in the Epic battle royale game easier, improving the class selector UI, as the Fornite chapter 4 season one release date draws closer.

If you don’t often jump into the best Fortnite creative codes or the best Fortnite islands, then you might not have even tried out classes yet. The brand-new class selector UI device does a few useful things that are designed to make everything smoother. This device will allow players to choose a class as soon as they spawn into the game, which saves the hassle of finding the device to begin with. Along with that, you can have players change their class as they respawn, or even have them change as they want on the map screen or with a popup dialogue.

To access the device, you’ll need to first be using the Class Designer device. It’s worth noting that there’s a hierarchy between this device and the Team Settings & Inventory device too, so try to stick to one or the other unless you’re a seasoned creator. You can find the Class Designer UI device in the devices tab of the Creative Inventory screen, remember to use the search function to make things faster.

Once you’ve started using this device alongside the original Class Designer device, you start adding names and descriptions to the classes you’ve created. Remember that you’ll need one Class Designer device for each class you want to offer. You can read up on the full device options on the Epic website.

This device is another one of those changes that makes us feel as though we’re edging ever closer to Fortnite Creative 2.0, which could well come shortly after the end of Chapter 3.

As we are nearing the end of the current chapter, it’s a good idea to wrap up anything you have outstanding. Maybe you still need to complete the Fortnite Herald quests, or maybe you just want to grab a few more wins with our Fortnite tips and tricks – either way, we have guides for both.