Fortnite map syncs with Creative for easy battle royale custom builds

The new Fortnite map for battle royale game mode will now sync with Creative allowing you to make changes to Fortnite loot, enemies, and other in-game tools without worrying about Terrain, as Epic’s defining multiplayer game steams forward with chapter 3 season 5.

Fortnite chapter 3 season 4 has been quite a big one for creative players. There are a lot of rumours going around that Fortnite chapter 3 season 5 could well see the introduction of Creative 2.0, and it feels like we’re getting glimpses of that here. We’ve had boosts thanks to the new Creative AI update, and the incredible new Rocket League car device too.

The brand-new battle royale map is fairly unique when it comes to Fortnite Creative, because you can’t actually change the terrain at all. Instead, this map stays up-to-date with the actual battle royale map. That means that any changes to the new Fortnite map will be reflected in the creative version. It’s a fun way of helping players have a go at other aspects of game design, namely loot distribution and a few other things.

With the in-game devices, you’ll be able to mess around with the loot pool to make it all explosive focused, or all legendary or completely remove loot. You’ll also be able to place down your own loot and a few other devices and tweaks too. It’s not the full creative suite on offer in this map, but it’s still a cool way to play. Plus, you can populate the lobby with bots and just go to town, which should be a lot of fun for newer players.

