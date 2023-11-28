Fortnite is set to launch its Eminem collaboration in the next few days, but some lucky creators have received the in-game items early. It looks like three skins, three Back Blings, two Harvesting Tools and a Glider will be added to the Item Shop tomorrow (November 29).

Epic Games has released the upcoming Fortnite x Eminem items for certain creators. The items are set to arrive in the battle royale game tomorrow (November 29), marking the beginning of the Fortnite Eminem collaboration. Thanks to creators like @iFireMonkey over on Twitter, we now know what’s included in terms of Eminem items. There are two Bundles. The first is the Slim Shady Bundle, which includes the following:

Rap Boy Outfit

Slim shady Outfit

Shady Double Saw Harvesting Tool

Shady Boombox Back Bling

The second pack is the Marshall Never More Bundle, which contains the following:

Marshall Never More Outfit

Mom’s Spaghetti Back Bling

Raven’s Stare Back Bling

Axe ‘Bout Me Harvesting Tool

Raven Express Glider

Image credit: @iFireMonkey

These items have been offered up early, but will arrive in-game for all players on November 29 at 7PM ET / 4PM PT / 12AM GMT (November 30). This is just the first appearance Eminem is scheduled to make in Fortnite over the next week.

The Big Bang live event will go live on December 3, and will feature a performance from Marshall Mathers himself. We don’t yet know what’s in-store, but we do know that the event will lead into the next season of Fortnite. Not only that, but players that attend will earn an exclusive variant for the Marshall Never More skin.

For more on Fortnite, be sure to check out our look at the 50 best Fortnite skins in-game. Elsewhere there’s one final look at the Fortnite OG map, before it is swapped out for Chapter 5.

Also, make sure to follow us on Google News for daily PC gaming news, guides, and reviews.