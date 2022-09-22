Fortnite’s fifth birthday celebrations are coming

Fortnite’s fifth birthday is nearly upon us. It’s hard to believe that the battle royale game has been taking over the world for only five years, but here we are in 2022 waiting for Fortnite to announce its running for the presidency of the world. We’re not sure we wouldn’t vote for it at this point.

To help players celebrate alongside the game, Epic is introducing a few special quests and items. Everything kicks off on September 23 at 9 am ET, and will be a mix of in-game events alongside real-life bits too. Outside of the game, Fortography is coming back to try and get players onto social media to share their favourite birthday-themed screenshots.

You’ll also be able to hop over to the official Fortnite Twitter and Instagram accounts to take part in some Fortnite Trivia. It’s more for fun than anything else, but if you’re a die-hard fan, then you’ll probably enjoy the chance to flex your niche knowledge.

Inside the game, you’ll be happy to know that you’ll be able to find healing Birthday Cakes and loot-filled Birthday presents dotted around the island until September 27. These should make for some good photo-ops, but will also likely feature in the in-game quests as well. We’re not sure if it’ll just be XP up for grabs for completing the quests, but we’d be surprised if there wasn’t a skin or cosmetic up for grabs too.

We’re still busy celebrating the arrival of chapter 3 season 4 here, which has brought in a plethora of fun things to mess around with like the Evochrome weapons, the Herald boss, and the resplendent Chrome Splash item. That’s without even mentioning the new map, which is loads of fun and filled with Fortnite NPCs to track down.