Fortnite Brie Larson character could be coming soon

So Fortnite and Brie Larson could well be joining up soon. This wouldn’t be the first time we’ve seen a big celebrity in the game, thanks to the introduction of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, not to mention things like the Fortnite Icon Series and in-game concerts too.

Fortnite skins have been fairly high-flying recently with the likes of the Dragon Ball crossover and Destiny 2 skins probably being the most exciting of the crossover skins, but there’s always a lot to be said about how cool it is to see a big name in the game, too. Although we don’t think anyone believes Fortnite to be anything other than a worldwide phenomenon at this point, it certainly lends a bit more credibility to the battle royale for non-gamers.

HypeX tweeted out, “Donald Mustard [chief creative officer at Epic Games] started following Brie Larson recently, 90% confirming that she’s Paradigm!” While that’s not the be-all-end-all commitment that guarantees anything, the fact that one of the biggest Fortnite leakers in the world has gone on the record as saying it’s 90% confirmed means it’s highly likely that Brie Larson will indeed be playing The Paradigm.

The Paradigm is one of The Seven, and was first seen back in Season X of the battle royale game. There are a lot of rumours about the character’s true identity, but it could be that we find out who she actually is when Brie Larson is officially announced as playing her. Either way, it’s an exciting time for fans of celebrities flossing everywhere.

