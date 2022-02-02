Fortnite Rock skin – how to unlock The Foundation

Want to know how to get Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s skin in Fortnite? As one of the most electrifying men in sports entertainment and featuring in some of the highest-grossing films in the last decade, finally, the Rock has come back to Fortnite. After his brief cameo during the end of Chapter 2 Season 8, we now have the chance to unlock a Fortnite skin based on the likeness of the people’s champion, though it is initially covered up.

While these challenges don’t specifically ask you to lay the smackdown on your opponents in the battle royale game, you do have a bunch of quests you need to complete to unlock The Foundation’s skin and all of the associated cosmetics. Sadly there is no emote to use the people’s elbow finishing move from the Rock’s wrestling days, but what’s here is worth grabbing, including an emote that reveals his face.

These challenges may take a bit of time to complete, so we’ll go over how to get all of the related Foundation items, including a map showing the locations for one of the challenges and tips for eliminating a rather tricky Fortnite NPC that’s just arrived on the island.

Fortnite The Foundation quests

Here are all of the Fortnite The Foundation quests and what they unlock:

Visit Mighty Monument, a Seven Outpost, and Sanctuary – The Foundation (skin)

– The Foundation (skin) Search three chests or ammo boxes at Covert Cavern – Foundation’s Fortune (emoticon)

– Foundation’s Fortune (emoticon) Use four shield potions in a single match – True Foundation (spray)

– True Foundation (spray) Deal 100 melee damage to opponents – Foundation’s Plasma Spike (harvesting tool)

– Foundation’s Plasma Spike (harvesting tool) Snipe an opponent with a sniper rifle while crouching – Foundation’s Mantle (back bling)

– Foundation’s Mantle (back bling) Hire a character and travel 1,000 metres with them – Foundational (wrap)

– Foundational (wrap) Assist in eliminating Gunnar – Tactical Visor Toggle (emote)

– Tactical Visor Toggle (emote) Deal 500 headshot damage to players with common or uncommon weapons – The Foundation (Combat Elite) (style)

– The Foundation (Combat Elite) (style) Deal 1,000 damage to opponents from above with shotguns or SMGs – The Foundation (Tactical) (style)

– The Foundation (Tactical) (style) Land at a Seven Outpost, then finish top 10 twice – The Rocket Wing (glider)

– The Rocket Wing (glider) Complete all of The Foundation quests – The Foundation (Combat) (style)

To complete these challenges, here are some tips:

The map above has the locations you need to visit to get The Foundation skin as fast as possible. Start by landing at the Seven Outpost to the east and go inside the Fortnite rift generator to head west to the statue. From there, use the draft to soar into the sky and glide to the Sanctuary.

and go inside the Fortnite rift generator to head west to the statue. From there, use the draft to soar into the sky and glide to the Sanctuary. The NPCs you can hire for around 100 Fortnite gold bars are Cuddlepool, Agent Jones, Galactico, and Lt. John Llama .

. Gunnar is a special hostile NPC in Covert Cavern. His health and shields are 650 points each. In addition, he has a mythic SMG and grenades and can dash to close in on your position. You only need to hit Gunnar once to complete the challenge, so team up with friends to take him down.

Before long, you should unlock the Rock’s skin in Fortnite and all of the related items. Also new to Fortnite this week are the Fortnite Haven masks that also require you to complete set tasks. If you’d instead not cosplay as the Rock, there are plenty of other skins in the battle pass available, such as the Spider-Man skin, as well as some free Fortnite V-bucks that you can spend on premium skins in the shop.