Wondering how to find and destroy a Gorger in Fortnite? The latest Fortnite update for the superhero-themed Chapter 2 Season 4 added everything from new locations and gameplay mechanics to new cosmetics and even Fortnite bosses like the new Gorger.

The Gorger is connected to Galactus, who we assume is going to appear at the end of the season. In the blog post that accompanied the latest patch, Epic Games touch on the arrival of Galactus and his forces: “Drawing nearer to the Island, Galactus now has his own enemy Drones roaming the battlefield. These Gatherer Drones are designed for collecting loot, but they’re also loot themselves: upon defeat, they’ll deactivate and turn into their weapon form. Deactivated Gatherers are highly unstable, so they’ll explode if you don’t pick them up quickly!”

The Gorger is effectively a bigger and more dangerous Gatherer Drone – it has a red and black paint scheme and is shaped like a large floating diamond. They can be found roaming the Fortnite map and will never spawn in the same spots. Defeat one and you’ll earn some loot, but also complete part of the Galactus punch card. Keep reading for how to find a Gorger and defeat one.

How to find a Fortnite Gorger

We don’t know for sure if Gorgers spawn in every match, but the best method to find one at the time of writing is to simply float around in the air for as long as possible at the start of the match. You’re waiting around until a red beam appears in the sky, which will signal the location of a Gorger. Simply float to this red beam and you’ll find a Gorger. This can happen quite late into the first storm circle, so you may need to grab a car or chopper. It’s also worth remembering that these are very dangerous enemies so you’ll want to grab a weapon and some materials before battling a Gorger.

How to defeat a Gorger

You don’t need to stockpile a full inventory of legendary weapons to bring one of these down, but you will want enough materials to throw up a few walls, a couple of weapons, and some ammo.

Watch out for the laser beam attack, which you can survive by throwing up a quick wall to block the damage. Return fire by aiming at the Gorger’s eye first and then when this stops dealing damage it’s time to aim for the glowing yellow panels. The Gorger will spawn in extra Gatherer Drones, which you need to shoot to stop yourself from being overwhelmed by missiles.

If one of these doesn’t explode then you can use it as a weapon – this will have infinite ammo with the left click attack, or you can deal a big chunk of damage with a right click, but this will deplete the weapon. The only thing to watch out for is other players looking to poach your prize.