How to get Neymar Jr in Fortnite – all quests and items

Want to know how to get Neymar Jr in Fortnite? As part of Chapter 2 Season 6, the latest season of Fortnite gives players the opportunity to become a digital representation of the Brazillian international and PSG forward. You can pick Neymar’s skin up in the battle pass, but you’ll need to complete extra quests to unlock his outfit and other items, but the steps to unlock him aren’t all that difficult once you know where to go.

You’ll first need to locate the soccer player NPCs in the Fortnite map. There are several soccer players in the game, and talking to at least one of them is enough to unlock a few items. Doing quests for them will unlock more swag, eventually giving you a new outfit.

So this guide will go over the Neymar Jr challenges, including the locations for all the soccer players and tips for scoring a goal with the soccer ball toy. We’ll also cover how to kick the ball far enough to get all of the unlockables for him, including a ‘Shh’ emote that transforms him into a ‘primal’ form.

Fortnite soccer player locations

Talking to any soccer player once will net you the Neymar Jr banner, and more importantly the soccer ball toy emote. You’ll need this one to complete some of the other challenges. Once you’ve found a soccer player, you can then begin accepting quests from them. Completing three of them will unlock the Neymar Jr-themed Matador loading screen, and five will unlock an alternative Neymar Jr outfit.

You only need to eliminate three players in any game type as Neymar Jr to net an emote that transforms Neymar Jr to his ‘primal form’.

How to score a goal with the soccer ball toy in Fortnite

The most reliable way to complete this challenge is to equip the soccer ball emote toy and then head to the soccer field to the south of Pleasant Park. Stand in front of the goal and use the emote to score the goal.

How to drop kick the soccer ball toy 500 meters

You’d think this challenge would be difficult because the default range isn’t all that high for the toy. However, this is Fortnite, and Fortnite is famous for one thing: building massive impenetrable towers. Simply gather enough materials to craft a massive tower of power, then use the toy emote at the summit to punt that soccer ball into the horizon.

And that’s everything you need to know about getting Neymar Jr in Fortnite. We have plenty of other Chapter 2 Season 6 challenge guides for you if you’re struggling with them. Recent ones include how to get a prop disguise in Fortnite, Lara Croft’s location for the grappler bow, and how to tame Fortnite animals.