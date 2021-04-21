Where is Lara Croft in Fortnite – grappler bow location

Want to know where Lara Croft is in Fortnite? A new Fortnite weapon was added to the game recently: the grappler bow. While this exotic bow isn’t very helpful for eliminating players, it is very handy for getting to high places as a fully charged shot will fling you across small gaps or on top of buildings. In many ways it’s similar to the grappling gun from past updates, only you need to charge up a shot.

To get it though, you must find Lara Croft – one of the many NPCs in the map – and buy it off her. She is the only NPC currently that sells the grappler bow, and there is no alternative way to reliably nab the weapon. You may get lucky and find one an opponent had on them just before they were eliminated, but this is highly unlikely.

So if you want to use the grappler bow early on in a round of Fortnite, you’ll need to know Lara Croft’s location, as well as how much it costs to buy it.

Where is Lara Croft in Fortnite

Lara Croft is in Stealthy Stronghold. She is walking around some of the ruins towards the southwest of the region. If you see the speech bubble, you’ll know it’s her. At the beginning of every game, she will have five grappler bows to hand.

Talk to Lara and choose the option to buy the bow by clicking it. You’ll then need to confirm the transaction by clicking the bow option again. It costs 500 Fortnite gold bars to buy the exotic weapon from her, and it initially comes with just a few arrows.

And that’s everything you need to know about the grappler bow and where to find Lara Croft in Fortnite. Chapter 2 Season 6 has introduced a lot of new features over the past few weeks, including Fortnite animals, Fortnite crafting, and even a few new Fortnite bosses to fight. We also have a list of the obtainable Fortnite skins for the latest battle pass if you want to play as the ‘classic’ Lara Croft.