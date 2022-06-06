Fortnite reality seeds locations – how to plant reality saplings

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 is now live and there are plenty of changes to the island, such as the new reality seeds locations. One of the Zero Week challenges asks players to plant or summon reality saplings using reality seeds, so here’s how they work.

Reality Falls is one of the new areas in the Fortnite map, covered in glowing purple trees. In the middle of this location is a large, lilac tree that drops reality seed pods, which can be broken using your pickaxe to obtain Fortnite reality seeds. You can plant these seeds anywhere on the island and they will grow into reality saplings, which you can loot in following games for weapons and gear.

You need to find and plant three reality seeds to complete this week’s challenge. To plant a seed, find any location on the map where you’re likely to return in future games, equip a seed, and throw it onto the ground. You need to take care of the plant by weeding it when needed in order to get higher tier loot such as legendary and mythic items.

The Fortnite reality seeds location is:

Reality Falls: underneath the large, purple tree

Your sapling produces fruit which you can pick for loot including weapons, ammo, and health. You can check the status of your sapling in the menu to see when you next need to weed it and the tiered loot it’s producing.

Now you’ve completed this Fortnite challenge, here’s what else you can expect from Season 3, including Tover Token locations and the latest changes to the Fortnite animals, as you can now ride some of them around the island.

