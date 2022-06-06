All Fortnite Tover tokens in each location

Are you wondering where to find Fortnite Tover tokens? With the start of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3, it’s time for the popular battle royale game to celebrate with a summer party. Now that the good guys have banished the Imagined Order from the island, everyone wants to let loose, including Darth Vader. So where better to do it than on the ruins of IO’s base?

As part of the new season, there are new Fortnite skins to unlock on the battle pass, one of them being Snap. In a similar vein to previous character skins, you need to find the locations of all of the Fortnite Tover tokens to unlock new parts for Snap.

Each of the named areas in the list below has three Tover tokens for you to find, but they’re not always in easy-to-reach places. While a fair amount of Snap’s parts are available right now, there are more arriving in the coming weeks, so it’s best to get a headstart so you don’t have to find all of them later.

The Fortnite Tover tokens locations are:

Rave Cave

Condo Canyon

Shifty Shafts

Sanctuary

The Ruins

Lil’ Shaftie

Reality Falls

Rocky Reels

The Joneses

Seven Outpost VII

Sleepy Sound

LogJam Lumberyard

Greasy Grove

Rave Cave

Ride on a Baller to get these tokens, and you’ll find one on the tracks leading out of the Cuddle Team Leader’s mouth at the top of Rave Cave

Continue riding a Baller from the top of the Cuddle Team Leader’s mouth, and you’ll find the second token on the track by the plane

Continue from the second token, and you’ll find the third token on the track as you go through the remains of Command Cavern

Collecting all three unlocks Snap (Pimento)

Condo Canyon

On top of the roof with the green astroturf on the southern side of Condo Canyon

By the entrance to the Pawn Shop to the southwestern side

Inside the waffle shop that’s in Canyon Plaza to the west of the area

Collecting all three unlocks Snap (Raw Power)

Shifty Shafts

At the entrance to the mines north of Shifty Shafts near the top of the mountain

By the overhanging minecart just slightly north of the main Shifty Shafts area

At the entrance to the mine underneath the red hut to the north of Shifty Shafts

Collecting all three unlocks Snap (’Mato)

Sanctuary

Underneath the arch at the western side of the northern-most building in Sanctuary

Inside the stone circle in the centre of Sanctuary

On the dirt path that’s between the two fields at the southern end of Sanctuary

Collecting all three unlocks Snap (Techa-Snap)

The Ruins

On the southeast edge of the ruins east of The Daily Bugle

At the top of the ruins

Next to the stairs at the northeast edge of the ruins

Collecting all three unlocks Snap (Sgt. Brush)

Lil’ Shaftie

Through the entrance to the mine west of the oasis that’s northwest of Synapse Station

From the mine entrance, turn right as the track turns left, walk to the end and turn left to find the token at the end of the track

From the second token, turn left and go up the ramp to find the last token at the track’s intersection

Collecting all three unlocks Snap (Poptop)

Reality Falls

On the tree trunk leading up to the top of the big lilac tree

At the top of the big lilac tree near some chests

Inside the cave that’s through the waterfall to the northwest of the lilac tree

Collecting all three unlocks Snap (Classic Red)

Rocky Reels

Under the overpass in the building to the north of Rocky Reels

By the southern entrance to Rocky Reels

On the playground to the east of Rocky Reels

Collecting all three unlocks Snap (Tenta-Classic)

The Joneses

Between the lake and the green building at the southern end of The Joneses

Next to the targets near the red building to the southeast of the area

Inside the tiny hut in the northwest corner

Collecting all three unlocks Snap (Mechbasher)

Seven Outpost VII

Outside the Seven Outpost entrance on the island to the north of The Joneses

Near the generator on the eastern side of the island

On the dock to the north of the island

Collecting all three unlocks Snap (Utility)

Sleepy Sound

Next to the lamp post outside the Nom supermarket to the southwest of Sleepy Sound

By the outdoor seating area of the Fish Sticks restaurant in the middle of Sleepy Sound

On the street in the residential area north of the lake

Collecting all three unlocks Snap (Trashblaster)

LogJam Lumberyard

On the dock at the southern end of the main building

By the logs closest to the northern tip of the area

Next to the Respawn van in the middle of the area

Collecting all three unlocks Snap (Skelly)

Greasy Grove

On top of a mushroom in the southeast corner of Greasy Grove

On top of the mushroom growing out of the ruins of the sports shop next to the gas station

On top of the mushroom that’s raising the taco shop into the sky, just before the broken bit of wall

Collecting all three unlocks Snap (Camo)

Those are all of the Fortnite Tover tokens in the game so far. While we wait for more of Snap’s parts to become available, there are plenty of other challenges and updates in the new season. For example, you can plant the new Fortnite reality seeds to spawn upgraded weapons and ride some of the Fortnite animals into battle.

