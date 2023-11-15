New Fortnite OG update adds planes and a fan-favorite location

Fortnite OG is primed to add planes, pirate cannons and more in its upcoming November 16 hotfix, including exciting changes to the map.

Jake Green

Fortnite OG is set to trigger its weekly update tomorrow (November 16). It'll add planes in the form of the X-4 Stormwing, as well as the Pirate Cannon that lets you launch your teammates. The map will updated as well, with the arrival of the fan-favorite location Frosty Flights, in all its snowy glory.

Fortnite‘s November 16 Hotfix will add a bunch of new weapons, items and traversal options to the ever-changing Battle Royale game. In terms of new Fortnite weapons, you’ll get to try out the Flint-Knock Pistol, Minigun and Quad Launcher, while over on the items side there’s the Poison Dart Trap, Itemized Glider Redeploy and Buried Treasure. Note that the Poison Dart Trap will not be available in Zero Build mode.

The main reason to boot up Fortnite tomorrow, however, is the return of Frosty Flights, which will feature an aircraft hangar housing the X-4 Stormwing. These planes allow you to rain down fire from the skies, and move quickly across the OG map. Currently, the game features several vehicles, including the Driftboard and Buggy. As part of the next Hotfix, Pirate Cannons will also be added. This item lets you launch your teammates, so expect plenty of new ways to get across the map in style.

Epic Games is currently running Fortnite Chapter 4: Season OG for a month, taking players back to the Chapter 1: Season 6 map. Each week, new updates are dropped, adding in new weapons and items like the Double-Barreled Shotgun and Clinger grenade. The OG season is set to end in early December, and there’s one more major Hotfix following tomorrow’s update.

