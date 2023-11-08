Fortnite is set to add new weapons and vehicles to its ongoing Chapter 4: Season OG map. Players will get to try out the Driftboard and Quadcrasher, OG vehicles that will make traversal a lot easier, in the update that’ll go live on November 9, 2023.

As part of the new Hotfix, the Battle Royale game will make changes to its Fortnite OG map. Loot Lake will get a new rising vortex, making new vertical platforms for players to reach. New weapons will be added too, including the Double Barrel Shotgun, Clinger, and Six Shooter. This is part of an ongoing throwback season, with Chapter 4: Season OG shifting to recreate the original Season 6 of the game.

Going back to the OG map has proven to be a huge hit for Fortnite players so far, with the game breaking player counts all week. Still, Epic Games intends to update the season weekly, with November 9 seeing the Driftboard and Quadcrasher vehicles added in. This follows a whole new weapon pool, with classics like the assault rifle having already been featured. Finally, Chiller Traps, Port-a-Fortress forts and Mounted Turrets will arrive tomorrow as well though the Chiller Trap and Mounted Turret won’t be in Zero Build.

Only Loot Lake will be changing in terms of map updates, though it’ll be raised high above the ground. Make sure to get your hands on the new weapons and vehicles too, as in this throwback season, any advantage you can get over your opponents is more vital than ever. For more on Fortnite, be sure to check out our list of the 50 best Fortnite skins. Elsewhere, there’s our look at the Fortnite OG map and its hot spots.