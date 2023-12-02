Fortnite OG will return as Epic says it “far exceeded expectations”

Fortnite OG has been a real throwback revolution for the world-crushing, franchise-hopping social toy box and battle royale game. Taking us all the way back to the Fortnite Chapter 1 map and loot pool with some modern twists, Fortnite Chapter 4 Season OG has clearly proven popular with players, and developer Epic Games confirms it will return next year as it prepares to kick off Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1.

With the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 release date arriving tomorrow, today marks the close of the Fortnite OG season, which is set to be marked by a big Fortnite Big Bang live event starring rapper Eminem. It seems that the return to those glory days of early Fortnite has been a success for the battle royale game, however, with Epic Games reporting more than 100 million players during November.

“The OG season far exceeded our expectations,” the official Fortnite account posts to social media site X/Twitter. “So much so that we’d like to bring it back… *opens 2024 roadmap doc*,” it continues, “In the meantime, see you on the Battle Bus.”

That’s no doubt music to the ears of all of us who have enjoyed going back to where it all began or, in some cases, experiencing it for the first time if you missed it originally. There’s no date given yet for exactly when we’ll see it, though perhaps they’ll save it to close out Chapter 5 much as the current season did for Chapter 4.

In the meantime, the Fortnite Chapter 5 launch trailer has been unveiled, giving us a look at what’s coming next to the multiplayer game. Among the highlights are an unsettlingly buff Peter Griffin from Family Guy and Solid Snake from the Metal Gear Solid series, while the world itself is all about the underground, where vaults will give you the capacity to mod your best Fortnite weapons in all manner of ways.

