Where to find Fortnite Baller vehicles

Want to know where you can find the Fortnite Baller? As part of the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 update for the long-running battle royale game, the island has transformed from a warzone to a massive blowout party, with DJ sets and magical trees that spread Fortnite reality seeds.

The islanders built one of this season’s new named areas on top of the ruins of Command Cavern, the former headquarters of the Imagined Order. Now known as Rave Cave, this area hosts a music festival, complete with a rollercoaster that you can ride thanks to the return of the Fortnite Baller. This is essentially a zorb ball with a plunger that you can use to swing across the map, similar to the web-slingers from the beginning of Chapter 3.

The only real difference between this vehicle and the previous version of the Baller is that there is now a battery meter, and you stop moving when this runs out. Using the plunger to latch onto objects and pressing space to give yourself a boost both deplete the meter faster, so keep an eye on how much power you have left as you swing across the map.

The Fortnite Baller vehicle location is:

Rave Cave – on the rollercoaster track. Head to any of the stations to find a Baller vehicle

That’s everything you need to know about the Fortnite Baller. After clambering on board, you can complete the Zero Week challenge to travel 2,000 metres by riding the rollercoaster. It’s quite fun, and you’ll need it to grab three of the many Fortnite Tover tokens scattered around the island. These tokens give you parts for this season’s customisable Fortnite skin, which you can unlock alongside some free Fortnite V-bucks in the battle pass.

