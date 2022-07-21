Fortnite refer a friend – how to get the Xander skin

Want to know how the Fortnite refer a friend campaign works? You can earn the free Xander skin by playing with friends who haven’t touched the battle royale game in a while, as explained in the news section on the main menu. Of course, given the game’s age, it could be a tough sell, but everyone likes getting free Fortnite skins without paying real money.

Luckily, you have quite a while to persuade them, as the Fortnite refer a friend campaign is running until 11:59 PST on January 10, 2023 or 02:59 EST / 07:59 GMT / 08:59 CET on January 11, 2023. As long as you sign up by this date, you and the buddies you invite have until 11:59 PST on February 19, 2023 or 02:59 EST / 07:59 GMT / 08:59 CET on February 20, 2023 to complete the challenges. Of course, you need to be aware of a few complications with this promotional campaign, so we’ll go over all the relevant details below.

How to refer a friend in Fortnite

To begin referring friends in Fortnite, you need to enable your Epic Games Store account on the official Fortnite Refer A Friend website. Next, you need to hook up friends by adding up to five of them using either the Add a Friend or Share Invite buttons on the next page after logging in. These friends must have played less than two hours of “a core Fortnite Battle Royale or Zero Build game playlist in the last 30 days”.

What is a referee in Fortnite refer a friend?

The website refers to a “referee” as part of the challenge descriptions. In this instance, a referee is a person you invite to participate in this promotional campaign. Referrers can only earn progress in these challenges while playing with their referees. A referee can also join in the same challenges to get the same rewards, but they can’t also become a referrer by inviting someone else.

Fortnite refer a friend rewards

Here are all of the Fortnite refer a friend rewards and how to get them:

Xander Spray – create a connection by adding a Fortnite friend

– create a connection by adding a Fortnite friend Xander Wrap – play one game in Fortnite with your referee

– play one game in Fortnite with your referee Xander Back Bling – place in the top 10 six times with your referee

– place in the top 10 six times with your referee Xander Pickaxe – eliminate 45 opponents with your referee

– eliminate 45 opponents with your referee Xander Outfit – both you and your referee need to gain 60 levels in any Battle Pass

All these challenges require you to play with your friend in Battle Royale or Zero Build modes such as Duos, Trios, or Squads. No other Fortnite game mode, such as Solos, or any currently active LTM will count towards your progress in these challenges.

Razer BlackShark V2 ProRazer$179.99VIEWNetwork N earns affiliate commission from qualifying sales.

Once you’ve signed up to the Fortnite refer a friend website and added a few new friends, why not try to complete some of the existing quests for this season? Several challenges ask you to plant Fortnite reality seeds, while others require mastering the Fortnite Grapple Glove. If your friend wants some more free skins, perhaps you can help them complete all of the Fortnite Indiana Jones quests, including the one to open the Fortnite secret door in Shuffled Shrines.