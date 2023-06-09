Where to find the Fortnite Rogue bike

Where can you find Fortnite Rogue bikes? Introduced during Chapter 4 Season 2, these supped-up versions of the dirt bikes return in Season 3. They have great traction and a boost, allowing you to speed up hills and use them as ramps to pull off sick tricks. The points don’t matter a great deal, but at least you can easily travel around off-road, and no matter the road surface, you can reach similar top speeds.

In the battle royale game, you can find Fortnite dirt bikes in many places, though we recommend searching towns, gas stations, and parking spaces on the side of roads on the Fortnite map are the best places to look. The dirt bikes also have the distinct advantage of allowing you to shoot and drive simultaneously.

However, if you are looking for specific spots where you can always find a Rogue bike, the bad news is that they’re not in set locations. They will appear anywhere a car can spawn, so it’s unlikely that you’ll see one in any place twice. They only have 550 health by default, far less than the cars, and they also offer virtually no protection. Unless you’re trying to complete a challenge to get more experience, you’re better off driving a car.

Fortnite Rogue bikes are just one of the returning things in Chapter 4 Season 3. Not only are there brand-new Fortnite weapons, but you can also ride Fortnite raptors. While they’re strong and relatively quick, they’re no match for the speed and coolness of a Rogue bike, however.