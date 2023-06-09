How to ride Fortnite raptors

How do you ride a raptor in Fortnite? First introduced in the Primal season, these velociraptors are savage beasts that normally hang around in groups, hunting down prey with their sharp talons. In Fortnite, they are highly aggressive and surprisingly tanky pets to those who tame them.

With the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 release date now here, these apex predators are back. They’re just as savage as in Chapter 2, but now you can ride them. If you’re unsure how to approach them, we’re here to help you by explaining how taming works in the battle royale game, and where you can find Fortnite raptors on the new map.

How to tame a Fortnite raptor

To ride a raptor in Fortnite, you can either tame it by throwing meat near its position to lure it in before interacting with it to tame it, or you can interact with an unhatched egg. You can find eggs and raptors in jungle areas towards the center of the map.

Once you’ve mounted a Raptor, it’ll act like any other ridable animal. It features a stamina bar that recovers if it runs over meat sources and has its own health bar. We recommend that before running your first game of the new season, you ensure that the key bindings for sprinting and dismounting while riding animals are configured as you’ll otherwise not be able to do either.

Those are all the tips for taming and riding a Fortnite raptor. The new season brings with it new weapons and a new Fortnite map, as well as revamping the bounty system with a more versatile job board. As for returning mechanics, you can still drift with the Nitro Drifter and activate augments. We also have guides on the best Fortnite skins, as well as details on getting free V-bucks if you’re a little short.