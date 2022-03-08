Fortnite Shell or High Water and Happy Camper – flamingo locations

If you want to decorate Shell or High Water and Happy Camper with flamingo ornaments, you’re going to need to find out how to get to both locations first. Luckily, they’re quite close to each other on the map and you only need to place five flamingos to complete the season challenge.

Once you’ve discovered the small landmarks Shell or High Water and Happy Camper, you simply need to find the blue outlines of flamingo ornaments and interact with them, similar to other previous Fortnite challenges. Both locations are tucked away and their names aren’t visible on the map, so here’s where to find them.

Where are Shell or High Water and Happy Camper in Fortnite?

The Shell or High Water and Happy Camper locations are:

Shell or High Water: Northwest of Sleepy Sound

Northwest of Sleepy Sound Happy Camper: West of Loot Lake, between Tilted Towers and Covert Cavern

That's where you need to decorate with flamingo ornaments in Fortnite.