New Fortnite skins will let you live your My Hero Academia fantasy

Fortnite skins inspired by My Hero Academia were teased in the Fortnite chapter 4 season 1 trailer, and they could be dropping into the store very, very soon. The battle royale game from Epic loves a good anime crossover, and My Hero Academia is huge, so there’s a lot of excitement around this one.

Fortnite chapter 4 season 1 showed off a few different crossovers with its reveal trailer, and while we’re still waiting for the likes of Geralt from The Witcher and Doom Guy to turn up, the Fortnite Incredible Hulk skin is already available in the item shop. While some crossovers never go further than just a skin, others add absurd new items to mess around with too, like the big Dragon Ball crossover from last season.

The trailer for this season showed the main protagonist of My Hero Academia, Deku, leaping into the air and unleashing an all-mighty smash attack ahead of him, which destroyed a sizeable chunk of the structure that was in its way.

While it’s possible that this was just for artistic effect, Epic tend to leave hints about new items and abilities in these trailers, so we reckon this means that the crossover will include at least one item that’ll let you unleash the big, probably very dangerous, attack.

We weren’t certain as to when it could be coming, but according to HypeX a popular Japanese magazine has the start date as December 15. Interestingly, ShiinaBR has also posted about the crossover but has an advert as their source, citing the start date as December 16 instead. Either way, it looks likely that the event could start next week.

If you’re just jumping into the game now, you’ll want to make sure you know where to find the Fortnite bounty boards for some easy gold. We’ve also got the lowdown on all of the new Fortnite weapons in chapter 4 season 1 too, because knowledge is power.