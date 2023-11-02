If you can believe it, Fortnite is set to jump all the way back to 2018 with Fortnite Chapter 4 Season OG. Epic Games has released a brand new trailer for the upcoming throwback season, showing off Tilted Towers and asking “Where we droppin’?”

The new Return to Tilted Towers trailer shows off the new Fortnite new season, including a look at Tilted Towers as part of the recreated 2018 map. The battle royale game is specifically heading back to Chapter 1 Season 3, mixing the classic map and loot pool with modern mechanics like sprinting and mantling. The trailer, which is set to Juice WRLD’s ‘Lucid Dreams’, shows off everything from new map POIs, to fan-favorite weapons like the Scar Assault Rifle.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season OG launches November 3, 2023, and will completely switch up the map. It’s unclear just how long this season will last, whether it is a full season or more of a limited-time event. Regardless, it’s extremely interesting to see a juggernaut like Fortnite celebrating its history in this way, especially a period as fondly regarded as the 2018 season of Fortnite. Expect buggies, hoverboards and new skins like the ‘Lil Split’ Peely Outfit shown off in the trailer.

We’ve yet to hear the finer details from Epic about what the new weapon pool will look like, but it’s expected that things will be as close to the original 2018 lineup as possible.

Currently, Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 is in its final hours. Fortnitemares still dominates the map and Item Store, offering your last chance to pick up Halloween-themed skins like Michael Myers, Alan Wake and Jack Skellington until next year.

While you wait for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season OG, be sure to check out our look at the 50 best Fortnite skins to use in-game. Elsewhere there’s our look at whether Fortnite is likely to shut down in 2023, based on what’s going on in the game right now.