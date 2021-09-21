Where to find the Triple S sneakers in the Strange Times featured hub

Searching for the Triple S sneakers in Fortnite’s Strange Times featured hub? Fortnite’s latest collaboration sees Epic partner up with the luxury fashion brand, Balenciaga, and although you can purchase Balenciaga-branded items in the Fortnite store, there are a few easy challenges that provide Balenciaga emotes. If you’ve ever wanted to show off your love for the designer brand, these emotes should do the trick perfectly.

The alien invasion may be gone in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, but a familiar cubed threat has returned once again to terrorise the island. The last time a large cube was on Fortnite Island, it completely demolished Tilted Towers. The latest Fortnite battle pass is here, stocked full of new Fortnite skins like Carnage from the Spider-Man series, J.B. Chimpanski, and the customisable Toona Fish.

The highly expensive Triple S sneakers may be tricky to acquire in real life, but it’s dead simple in Fortnite. Here’s everything you need to find all 40 Triple S sneakers in Fortnite’s Strange Times featured hub.

Fortnite Triple S sneaker locations

The Fortnite Triple S sneakers can be found in the Strange Times featured hub – to access this location, all you need to do is start up Creative mode in the main menu. There are 40 Triple S sneakers dotted in and around the Balenciaga shop.

Here are all three Triple S sneakers locations in Fortnite:

There are 13 pairs of sneakers on the ground floor of the Balenciaga shop

of the Balenciaga shop The first floor of the Balenciaga shop contains 19 pairs of sneakers

of the Balenciaga shop contains 19 pairs of sneakers Search outside the Balenciaga store to find eight pairs of sneakers

That’s all you need to find the Triple S sneakers in Fortnite. If you’re struggling to find all of the sneakers, just remember you can back out to the main menu at any time. The sneakers reappear once you re-enter Creative mode, allowing you to collect the same shoes twice. Check out our emote in front of Shady Doggo graffiti guide to complete the other Balenciaga challenge.