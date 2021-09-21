Fortnite Shady Doggo graffiti location – where to emote

Want to know where the Shady Doggo graffiti is in Fortnite? The highly popular battle royale game currently has a collaboration with the luxury clothing brand Balenciaga. Their clothes are out of almost everyone’s price range but don’t despair. You can still unlock some free Balenciaga-themed emotes in Fortnite.

All you need to do is complete these two punchcard challenges: emote in front of the Shady Doggo graffiti at Retail Row, Believer Beach, or Steamy Stacks, and collect 40 Triple S sneakers in the Strange Times featured hub. Both of these Fortnite punchcard challenges are relatively straightforward to complete if you know where to look.

In this guide, we’ll go over where you can emote in front of Shady Doggo graffiti. This can be done in any game mode with the regular Fortnite map, such as Solo, Duos, Trios, and Squads. You only have a few days to complete both of these challenges, so if you don’t want to miss out on these two emotes, follow the directions below.

Fortnite Shady Doggo graffiti location

You only need to emote in front of one of the three Shady Doggo graffiti locations, and the one in Steamy Stacks is very well hidden. If you just want to be done with the challenge, head for one of the two following locations:

Retail Row – behind the grocery store

– behind the grocery store Believer Beach – between the vending machine and pay phone outside of the gas station

Use any emote in front of the Shady Doggo graffiti and when you finish your current game, you’ll unlock the Fashion Doggo spray. For more details on where you can find the rest of the punchcard challenges, check out our Fortnite NPC locations guide. You can also find coloured bottles for Fortnite Toona Fish styles in the new Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 map.