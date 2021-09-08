Where to place warning signs in Fortnite

It’s week 14 of Season 7 in Fortnite, and this week’s legendary challenge tasks you with placing warning signs in Fortnite. The Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 release date is less than a week away, so there are only a few days left to complete this season’s battle pass.

As Fortnite Season 7 draws to a close, you need to warn characters of impending doom, shut down power to radar dishes, spoil the mole’s sabotage attempt, and confront the mole for this week’s challenges. There’s a lot to get through this week as the Mothership homes in on Corny Complex and the new season event approaches that will bring an end to the alien invasion.

You need to place four warning signs in Fortnite this week. Luckily they are all relatively close to each other and can be found in Dirty Docks, Misty Meadow, or Pleasant Park. Here are all the locations you need to place warning signs. Similar to other challenges, they appear as a light blue outline that you can interact with.

Fortnite Warning signs locations

Here are all the warning sign locations in Fortnite:

Misty Meadow warning signs locations

West along the main road in front of the shop

In the bottom left corner by the fountain

In front of the coffee shop on the road northeast

Dirty Docks warning signs locations

To the right of the road leading into Dirty Docks

In the centre of Dirty Docks, by the carpark

Near the orange cranes at the back of Dirty Docks

Outside of the warehouse northeast of Dirty Docks

Pleasant Park warning signs locations

To the left of the football pitch along the road

To the right of the football pitch along the road

Outside of the house northeast of Pleasant Park

We recommend heading to Dirty Docks to check off this challenge quickly. This is also your last chance to get your hands on the Clark Kent skin and complete Superman challenges for these Season 7 skins.