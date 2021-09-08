It’s week 14 of Season 7 in Fortnite, and this week’s legendary challenge tasks you with warning characters of impending doom. So, what exactly does that mean?

The Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 release date is less than a week away, so there are only a few days left to complete this season’s battle pass. It’s all kicking in off in Fortnite, as you also need to place warning signs in Fortnite, foil a sabotage attempt, and confront the mole, as the Mothership homes in on Corny Complex.

For this quest, though, you only need to warn three characters about the impending doom – there are a total of 22 Fortnite NPCs that you can warn. What you’re warning them of is still unknown, but there is a Fortnite new season event this Sunday, Operation: Sky Fire, which brings an end to the alien invasion as you infiltrate The Last Reality. The teaser also shows Kevin the Cube in the lower right of the image, so here’s hoping for the legendary cubes return.

Warn characters of impending doom in Fortnite

Here are all the locations you can find the Fortnite characters around the map:

Abstrakt – behind the supermarket in Retail Row

– behind the supermarket in Human Bob – building in the northeast of Steamy Stacks

– building in the northeast of Guggimon – in the house close to Lockie’s Lighthouse, which is on the big island northeast of Coral Castle

– in the house close to Lockie’s Lighthouse, which is on the big island northeast of Sunny – on the pier of Believer Beach

– on the pier of Bunker Jonesy – in Lumber Lodge, which is southwest of Misty Meadows

– in Lumber Lodge, which is southwest of Dreamflower – near the purple corruption west of Boney Burb

– near the purple corruption west of Boney Burb Joey – close to the entrance of Dirty Docks or southwest of Believer Beach

– close to the entrance of Dirty Docks or southwest of Hayseed – at Steel Farm, which is northeast of Corny Complex

– at Steel Farm, which is northeast of Marigold – walking around Lazy Lake

– walking around Maven – at Dinky Dish, which is the base on the hill west of Steamy Stacks

– at Dinky Dish, which is the base on the hill west of Rick Sanchez – at Defiant Dish, which is the base east of Weeping Woods

– at Defiant Dish, which is the base east of Riot – on the Yellow Steel Bridge, east of Misty Meadows

– on the Yellow Steel Bridge, east of Rook – in the abandoned IO base west of Dirty Docks

– in the abandoned IO base west of Special Forces – at the entrance to the bunker close to Catty Corner

– at the entrance to the bunker close to Swamp Stalker – at the southwest corner of the map, south of Slurpy Swamp

– at the southwest corner of the map, south of Doctor Slone – in the underground base hidden under the barn in Corny Complex

– in the underground base hidden under the barn in Beach Brutus – on the western side of the beach in Believer Beach

– on the western side of the beach in Zyg & Choppy – various locations

– various locations Kymera – around the border of Coral Castle

– around the border of Clark Kent – in the house north of the farmers market southwest of Steamy Stacks

– in the house north of the farmers market southwest of Armored Batman – by the shipping containers close to the sea in Dirty Docks

– by the shipping containers close to the sea in Beast Boy – on the bridge across the river west of the log cabins in Weeping Woods

That’s where you can find all the characters in Fortnite to warn of impending doom. We recommend heading to Dirty Docks to check off this challenge quickly. This is also your last chance to get your hands on the Clark Kent skin and complete Superman challenges for these Season 7 skins.