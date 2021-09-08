Want to know how to spoil the mole’s sabotage attempt in Fortnite? With the trap now in position, the aliens are trying to abduct Corny Complex. We now just need to hold out until the start of Operation: Sky Fire, the end-of-season event. However, there are a few more challenges that you need to complete before that event begins.

The last set of legendary challenges ask us to warn characters of impending doom, head to specific locations on the map to place warning signs, and turn off the radar dishes in the IO satellite stations. Finally, after spoiling the sabotage attempt, you will find out who has been working with the aliens all this time and will be able to go and confront the mole.

So what do you need to do to spoil the mole’s sabotage attempt? This guide will go over the sabotage attempt location, and what you need to do to prevent the mole from successfully disrupting all our hard work over the past few weeks.

Fortnite mole sabotage location

You can find the mole’s sabotage attempt in Corny Complex. Head for the floating island to the east of the area and head underground. You’ll see a small chunk of the base is broken off to the left as you descend the stairs, revealing the outside world. From there, you can see one of the countermeasures is blinking. Interact with it to disable the countermeasure and complete the challenge.

With that, you should have successfully spoiled the mole’s sabotage attempt in Fortnite. After completing this week’s set of challenges, all you can do now is wait for Operation: Sky Fire to begin. In the lead up to the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 release date, you can get more Kymera skins by searching for Fortnite alien artifacts on the map or opening Fortnite cosmic chests.