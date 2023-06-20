Another Fortnite Witcher collab is on the way, with Ciri this time

It looks like another Fortnite Witcher crossover is on the way, except this time it won’t be focusing on everyone’s favorite silver-haired hunter, but Ciri instead. The battle royale game has already seen a Witcher collaboration, so it wouldn’t really be a surprise to see Fortnite bring the series over again just as it returns to Netflix.

That’s right, it looks like another Fortnite Witcher collaboration is on the way according to datamines, dropping into the newly changed Fortnite map. While not much is known so far, this crossover will focus on Ciri, after the first Fortnite Witcher event focused on Geralt and added a skin for the character to the shop.

Reliable dataminer iFireMonkey has shared quite a few screens relating to this potential collab, saying “The second Witcher x Fortnite collaboration is currently encrypted and includes more than just a banner” while sharing a look at a new banner that’s clearly Ciri’s face.

It also looks like there’ll be a Ciri skin and glider at the very least, which follows a Fortnite Geralt quest reward earlier this year that rewarded you the eponymous Witcher himself, so maybe Ciri will get some quests too.

iFireMonkey also says there will be two creative islands in the update, with Ciri’s inclusion in Fortnite likely to coincide with Netflix’s The Witcher season 3, which releases later this month on Thursday, June 29.

The Geralt of Rivia Fortnite Witcher crossover came with a loading screen, spray, emote, pickaxe, back bling, and skin, so I’d expect the Ciri event to do something similar at the very least. Who knows, maybe we’ll even get a new Fortnite weapon too.

There’s no official announcement or release date for the Fortnite Witcher collaboration featuring Ciri just yet, but we’ll let you know as soon as we learn more.

If you’re interested in jumping into the newest season of Epic’s battle royale, we’ve got all you need to know about riding Fortnite raptors, alongside how to find and where to use Fortnite keys in Chapter 3 Season 4 as well.