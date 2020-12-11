Here’s how to get Cyberpunk 2077’s iconic car in Forza Horizon 4

Thanks to a talented modder, Cyberpunk-obsessed drivers have been able to zoom around Forza Horizon 4 in Johnny Silverhand’s 1977 Porsche 911 Turbo (or at least a close facsimile). Now there’s another dose of CD Projekt Red’s dystopian RPG game available in Forza: V’s iconic sportscar, the Quadra Turbo-R V-Tech.

The vehicle is now available as a reward for completing a new Street Scene event in Edinburgh called _:NIGHTCITY.EXE:_, which you’ll find on your world map the next time you load the racing game. You’ll have to beat a driver who’s running the Quadra around a city course full of roundabouts and narrow streets, and you’ll be using an S1-class car to do it. We recommend something with all-wheel drive, since the race takes place on a rainy night.

Finish first, and you’ll unlock the Quadra Turbo-R V-Tech that’s been featured in loads of Cyberpunk 2077‘s promotional material, and that you’ll no doubt have driven around a bit in Night City if you’ve started on your journey through the open-world game.

Here’s the location of the race, in case you need directions:

The Quadra’s a beaut, by the way. The fat rear tyres grip the road ferociously, and the future-tech powering the beast doesn’t get in the way of giving it a nice, throaty growl.

Check out our guide to Cyberpunk 2077 vehicles if you want to know what else you can drive in Night City, or check out this guide on how to grab the iconic Regalia from Final Fantasy XV in Forza Horizon 4.