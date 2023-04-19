Genshin Impact is having a new TCG tournament where you can win cash

The Genshin Impact Trading Card Game is holding its first major tournament authorized by HoYoverse, titled Cat’s Tail Gathering, and the top eight winners will earn real-world money as prizes. If you consider yourself a skilled duelist in the anime game‘s Genuis Invokation TCG, don’t pass up this chance to make some cash while having fun at the same time.

The tournament is being hosted by the Tavern community with the go-ahead from HoYoverse. Registration began on April 17 and will last until April 23, but there are a few guidelines and eligibility requirements that you’ll have to meet before you can show off your skills.

First off, you’ll need to reach TCG player level 4 or higher to unlock the ability to play against other players. All players must also be able to stream on Discord and record their screens, as the final phase of the tourney will be recorded.

To register, you’ll need to join the Genshin Impact Tavern Discord server, then enter the ‘#Register’ channel under Cat’s Tail Gathering S1. Fill out the form there with your registration information, then get ready to play in the qualifying rounds from April 24 to April 30.

You can check out this official video for the tournament to get a helpful visual of the registration process:

The actual elimination tourney will be held from May 8 to May 13, and these are the prizes offered to the top eight placements:

Champion: $1,000 USD

First runner-up: $600 USD

Second runner-up: $300 USD

Fourth place: $100 USD

Fifth-Eighth place: $50 USD

Each server (Asia, America, Europe) has its own prize pool, and players will be divided up based on their server location. For more info, you can have a look at Tavern’s official post.

If you manage to place in the TCG tournament, you’ll have enough time to spend a bit of that prize money on Kaveh and Baizhu in the second half of Genshin Impact version 3.6 if you’re short on Primogems.