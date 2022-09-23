Genshin Impact Genius Invokation TCG guide

Genshin Impact Genius Invokation is perhaps the most ambitious addition to the 3.3 update later this year. It’s a trading card game on PC that lives within the ultra-popular free game. Luckily, you can also play against your friends, but Mihoyo has only confirmed that this is for fun, with no rewards obtainable from playing against real people.

Once you get your first Genshin Impact Genius Invokation deck, you can challenge a host of other in-game characters who happen to also be card game fans at the Puspa Café in Sumeru City. While we’ve seen glimpses of the cards, the main question likely on everyone’s mind is just how exactly do you play the new Genshin Impact trading card game (TCG)? Sadly, we can only speculate as this is an upcoming mode. However, we can at least give you a sneak peek at some of the cards, our observations based on the footage shown, and let you know which characters you can play against in the Puspa Café.

Genshin Impact Genius Invokation release date speculation

Genshin Impact Genius Invokation is coming to version 3.3, which will release on December 10, 2022. This is still a long way away, so check out everything about the upcoming Genshin Impact banners to learn more about Genshin Impact 3.1 and 3.2.

How to play Genshin Impact Genius Invokation

The best way to describe Genius Invokation from what we’ve seen so far is that it’s a stripped-down version of Genshin Impact’s battle system. It’s also very similar to the Pokemon TCG in that you have active party members and benched reserves, but you don’t need energy cards to attack.

Two players have opposing Genius Invokation decks that they can use to fight against their opponent. Your goal is to whittle your opponent’s overall health to zero. There are three slots filled with hero characters who can switch with another party member to become active during your turn, or attack your opponent’s currently active character.

In addition to seeing cards attack, it seems as if the number on the top left corner is the health card’s health. Each character card also has three pips on the right side that light up, though exactly when and why this happens is unclear. Our theories are that the active character gains a pip whenever you use it to attack, or by ending the turn with them as your active card. If this meter ever gets full, the active character unleashes a powerful attack that hits far harder than their regular ones. In the example shown in the 3.1 update stream, Diluc’s special attack hit Xingqiu for eight damage, while his standard attack only hit Mona for three. It’s unclear if remaining health is the reason this special attack does eight damage.

Genshin Impact Genius Invokation TCG cards

While it’s unclear what the cards we’ve seen so far can do, we can at least categorise them as shown on the game board in the reveal trailer. Here are all of the currently revealed Genius Invokation cards:

Characters

Diluc

Kamisato Ayaka

Keqing

Mona

Xingqiu

Rhodeia of Loch

Support cards

Hydro Mimic Ferret

Hydro Mimic Raptor

Liben

Katheryne

Genshin Impact Genius Invokation opponents

Here are all of the confirmed Genshin Impact Genius Invokation opponents you can find in the Puspa Café:

Akira

Arataki Itto

Cyno

Eita

Genta

Iris

Kamisato Ayato

Mamoru

Nayab

Souta

Yuma

That’s everything we currently know about the Genshin Impact Genius Invokation TCG, but you can bet there’s much more to come. We will, of course, update you on this upcoming feature for the open world game, but for now, check out what Genshin Impact events are in store in the near future, or type in these Genshin Impact codes to score some free Primogems.