Looking for the best Genshin Impact Kaveh build? This Dendro claymore user is hopefully arriving in the next update, here’s everything we know about how to get the most from his abilities.

Kaveh’s banner may not be far off, we could see him as soon as the 3.6 update in April, though whether he’ll appear on the next Genshin Impact banner remains to be seen. Kaveh is a four-star character and relies on his Elemental Burst as well as dealing Dendro damage. So far his leaked abilities via Honey Hunter, suggest he’s a support character and works best as an on-field driver for Bloom teams, though this could change.

The best Genshin Impact Kaveh build is:

Weapon: Mailed Flower

Mailed Flower Artifacts: Flower of Paradise Lost (four-piece)

So far Kaveh’s abilities suit buffing his team members Bloom reactions as well as applying Dendro damage. His Elemental Burst, Painted Dome, should be prioritised to provide damage from Dendro cores. Kaveh’s burst is costly at 80 energy, so we’ve chosen energy recharge weapons and artifacts that provide decent Elemental Mastery.

The weapon we’ve gone for is Mailed Flower, which increases Elemental Mastery by 48 and attack by 12%. You could also choose Wolf’s Gravestone to increase other team members’ attack depending on the enemies health.

For the artifacts, we’ve gone for the four-piece Flower of Paradise Lost, which is excellent for Bloom damage and Dendro characters. The two-piece set increases Elemental Mastery by 80 and the four-piece increases the character’s Bloom, Hyperbloom, and Burgeon reaction damage by 40% and they gain another 25% bonus. This set can be farmed from the City of Gold artifact domain in Sumeru Desert, but you must have completed the Archon Quest Prologue: Act III Song of the Dragon and Freedom and have reached Adventure Rank 22. The four-piece Gilded Dreams is another solid choice, increasing Elemental Mastery and attack after elemental reactions.

That’s all we have for the best Genshin Impact build, but keep an eye on our Genshin Impact codes for free primogems in the run up to the new Genshin Impact character. Kaveh is arriving alongside Baizhu’s banner, and we’ll be sure to update our Genshin Impact tier list when we know how they rank.