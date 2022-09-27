Genshin Impact 3.2 release date, banners, and new characters

We’re already looking ahead to the Genshin Impact 3.2 release date, even though the 3.1 update arrives this week bringing new Genshin Impact characters and a brand new area.

Hoyoverse announced that updates 3.0-3.2 would arrive every five weeks and have provided a date for the 3.2 update, although this could change nearer the time. There’s also speculation around when the Dendro Archon’s character banner will arrive, as well as who will appear alongside Lesser Lord Kusanali in the future. Here’s everything we know about the Genshin Impact 3.2 release date and everything arriving in the update.

Genshin Impact 3.2 release date

The Genshin Impact 3.2 release date is November 2, 2022. This is given that the next update sticks to the five week schedule.

Genshin Impact 3.2 upcoming characters

Although there are a few speculations around who could be appearing in the next update. Hoyoverse has officially announced two new characters, although their release dates are unconfirmed.

Layla is a Cryo character, though we don’t know much about her, she has been described as “Half-Awake, Half-Asleep, All Incredulous”.

The next character comes as no surprise, the Lesser Lord Kusanali, otherwise known as the Dendro Archon and Nahdia.

◆ Nahida

◆ Physic of Purity

◆ Lesser Lord Kusanali

◆ Dendro

◆ Sapientia Oromasdis#GenshinImpact #Nahida pic.twitter.com/ZmRvfCQKcu — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) September 26, 2022

Genshin Impact 3.2 livestream

We don’t have a date or time for the Genshin Impact livestream, but they usually happen a week or so before the release of the update, so we can expect a livestream towards the end of October.

Razer Iskur X – Genshin Impact Edition Razer Iskur X – Genshin Impact Edition Razer $499.00 Buy Now Network N earns affiliate commission from qualifying sales.

That’s everything we know about the Genshin Impact 3.2 update, but we’ll update this guide when we know more. It’s also worth checking on our Genshin Impact codes when the 3.2 livestream drops.