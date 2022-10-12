What is the best Genshin Impact Layla build? Upcoming new Genshin Impact character, Layla, could be arriving in the 3.2 update alongside the Dendro Archon, Kusanali. So here’s the best build for the four-star Cryo character.

Her abilities have leaked from the beta via Honey Hunter, so we have a good idea of how she works in a party and how to use her various skills, though these could change when she finally arrives. Layla is a sword user, and can be built as either sub-DPS or support, depending on who else is in your party and how you want to utilise her abilities.

Genshin Impact Layla support build

Layla has been compared to Diona as the next Cyro four-star character to add to your party. That being said, it’s too early to tell whether she’ll make a better replacement and how she’ll rank on our Genshin Impact tier list, still, we’ve got a good idea of how to make the best build.

It does look like Layla’s damage output is slightly better than Dionas, and she pairs well with other Cryo characters thanks to her HP scaling abilities. You could build a powerful freeze team with Ganyu as the main DPS, or you could always opt for Ayaka alongside Kokomi.

The best Genshin Impact Layla build is:

Weapon: Key of Khaj-Nisut

Artifacts: Tenacity of the Millelith (four-piece)

Layla’s elemental skill creates a shield that deals AoE Cryo damage and absorption based on Layla’s max HP with 250% effectiveness. It also creates Night Stars while the elemental skill is active, generating up to four stars. Although Layla’s weapon options are limited, in the next Genshin Impact banner, the five-star Key of Khaj-Nisut is available, a powerful sword that increases HP by 20%, and when an elemental skill is active, you gain the Grand Hymn effect for 20 seconds, further benefiting Layla’s high HP by increasing the elemental mastery by 0.12% of the max HP.

For the artifacts we’ve gone for the four-piece Tenacity of the Millielith for team damage and for extra HP. Although Layla has a few options for artifacts, you could also opt for the four-piece Noblesse Oblige which increases Layla’s elemental burst damage by 20% and increases all party members’ attack for 20% for 12 seconds. Layla’s elemental burst unleashes a celestial dreamsphere that fires Starlight Slugs at enemies in an AoE, dealing Cryo damage. When one of the slugs hits an opponent, it generates a Night Star.

That’s everything we have on the best Genshin Impact Layla build, but we’ll be sure to keep this updated when we know the Layla banner release date. In the meantime, keep up to date with the latest Genshin Impact codes, and check out the best Nilou build, the latest Hydro character, who could also be a good sub-DPS for Layla in the near future.