Genshin Impact Kusanali banner release date speculation

If you’re wondering when the Dendro Archon is coming to Genshin Impact, here’s what we know so far about Genshin Impact’s Kusanali. Previous archons were introduced to the game through archon quests, and eventually became playable characters such as Venti, Raiden Shogun, and Zhongli. These archons make up The Seven, deities which govern their own region and have a correlating element called a gnosis.

In the 2.0 update and the release of the region, Inazuma, we were introduced to the Electro Archon, Raiden Shogun, and even had a boss fight with her as part of the story. Eventually she became one of the new Genshin Impact characters. Although we don’t know if the 3.0 update follows a similar pattern, we do know a few details about the Dendro Archon.

Who is Kusanali in Genshin Impact?

The previous archon disappeared a few hundred years ago, so a new Dendro Archon took her place. Introduced as Lesser Lord Kusanali in the 3.0 update trailer, the Dendro Archon presides over the new region, Sumeru, and is known as the God of Wisdom, and is a symbol of power and kindness to the people of Sumeru.

Though we don’t know who Kusanali is, she could be going by another name according to rumours. In a Sumeru preview, we meet a “mysterious girl” going by the name of Nahida. The Dendro archon looks like a child in the screenshots we’ve seen of the statue in Sumeru and it has been leaked she has the ‘girl’ model – a leak also suggests she’s dressed similarly to Paimon and has white hair.

When is the Dendro archon coming to Genshin Impact?

We don’t have a release date for Kusanali yet, but as we’re getting three new characters in the 3.0 update, we shouldn’t expect the Dendro Archon as part of the next Genshin Impact banner. Like the other archons, we can expect Kusanali to be a powerful character, and probably five-star, though it’s still not known which weapon she’ll wield.

That’s all we know about the Genshin Impact Kusanali banner at present, but we should find out more once the 3.0 update drops and we can explore Sumeru. It’s highly likely the Dendro Archon will be part of the Archon quest, the third quest series in the game, and we’ll find out more about this mysterious character, including when she’ll become playable in Genshin Impact.