Genshin Impact Layla banner release date speculation

We can start speculating about a Genshin Impact Layla banner release date now Layla has been officially announced by Hoyoverse. She was also announced alongside the Lesser Lord Kusanali, otherwise known as Nahdia and the Dendro Archon.

Layla is a Cryo character, although we don’t know if she’s a four or five-star character just yet, she does look like she’ll have a support build and has been compared in leaks to characters like Diona, Ayaka, and Thoma. She’s been described as the *Fantastical Evening Star” and “Half-Awake, Half-Asleep, All Incredulous”. Layla is a Rtawahist student specialising in Theoretical Astrology.

Genshin Impact Layla banner release date

Although we don’t have a firm Genshin Impact Layla banner release date, Hoyoverse announced the new Genshin Impact character days before the 3.1 update went live. If Layla follows the same trend as Sayu and Thoma, there’s a good chance she could appear in the Genshin Impact 3.2 update. We’ll know more once the livestream airs around the end of October.

Genshin Impact Layla abilities

We can speculate on Layla’s abilities thanks to some leaks via Ubatcha on Twitter; Layla wields a sword and her elemental skill creates a shield, while her elemental burst creates a circle that deals Cryo damage. It also looks like she’ll perform similarly to Thoma in skills that are based off her overall HP. Judging by this information, Layla will be a support/sub-DPS character. Of course this is all subject to change, and we don’t have any official details just yet.

That’s everything we have on Genshin Impact Layla’s banner and potential release date. If you’re just dipping into the most recent update, here’s where new characters, Cyno and Candace, fit on our Genshin Impact tier list of the best ranked characters.