Genshin Impact has always been a major grind for those who care about their artifact sets and stats, but version 4.0 is about to save us from that endless loop. Emblem of Severed Fate – one of the anime game‘s most popular artifact sets – will be added to the Strongbox in Genshin Impact version 4.0 along with several other sets to help alleviate the seemingly endless grind.

Emblem of Severed Fate is often used as the number one artifact set option for top-tier characters like Raiden Shogun, Yelan, Xiangling, and Xingqiu. It’s also a great option for several other characters as well, which is why so many players will grind the Emblem domain for hours on end – it’s always useful.

Genshin Impact version 4.0 is adding Emblem of Severed Fate and Shimenawa’s Reminiscence to the Strongbox, meaning you’ll be able to take your junk artifacts with horrible stats and trade them in for new Emblem pieces. Essentially, this update will allow you to recycle your bad RNG without having to grind the domain as often as you normally would.

This info comes from a recent Genshin Impact Developers Discussion on HoYoLAB. The team will also be adding three more artifact pairs along with an artifact inventor limit increase from 1,500 to 1,800. You’ll also be able to auto-add four-star artifacts, which should save plenty of time when trying to clear your inventory.

Genshin Impact version 3.8 will still be around for about two more weeks, so those of you who still want to pull for Kokomi and the Wanderer have enough time to do so.

Be sure to check out our Genshin Impact tier list if you’re unsure of who to pull for next, and don’t forget to redeem the available Genshin Impact codes to give yourself a few more wish chances.